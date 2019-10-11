GOELET--Robert Guestier. The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) is deeply saddened by the death of Robert Guestier "Bobby" Goelet, a champion for wildlife conservation, arts, history and culture. Bobby joined our board in 1951 and served as our president, 1971-1975, when WCS was operating under the New York Zoological Society (NYZS) name. A WCS Life Trustee since 1998, he played a major role in the renaissance of the NYZS and in the broadening of our Latin American conservation programs, as well as our New York educational efforts. His contributions were numerous to our legacy including funding the establishment of a librarian for our archives; and under his leadership, we opened the Bronx Zoo's World of Birds, the Osborn Laboratories of Marine Sciences at the New York Aquarium, and our Center for Field Biology and Conservation. We extend our sincere condolences to Bobby's family, especially to his wife, Mrs. Alexandra Creel "Alex" Goelet; and two children, Mr. Robert Gardiner "Bertie" Goelet and Ms. Alexandra Gardiner "Alix" Goelet.



