GOELET--Robert G. The Trustees and community of the American Museum of Natural History are deeply saddened by the death of Robert Guestier "Bobby" Goelet, a central and historic figure in the life of the Museum. Bobby was associated with the Museum for nearly 70 years and joined the Board of Trustees in 1958. He served as President for 13 years from 1975-1988, first Chairman of the Board from 1988-1989, and then Chairman Emeritus. Bobby had a lifelong passion for the natural sciences, especially bees and the incredible birds of Great Gull Island and beyond, and his tireless advocacy for our mission, together with his broad and generous support, enhanced every aspect of the Museum's work. During his tenure as President, he oversaw a major expansion of the Museum's scientific collections and the opening of five major exhibition halls, which continue to educate and inspire visitors of all ages. Bobby's impact on the Museum was indelible, and his leadership will long be felt. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his beloved wife Alex, his daughter Alix, his son Bertie, and his entire family. Lewis W. Bernard, Chairman Ellen V. Futter, President



