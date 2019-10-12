GOELET--Robert. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of Robert Goelet. Mr. Goelet--along with his wife, Alexandra-- was a generous supporter of the Museum for over 60 years. A longtime Friend of the American Wing, he served on the department's Visiting Committee for more than four decades and was named Benefactor in 1987. With a keen interest in 18th- century silver, Mr. and Mrs. Goelet supported the acquisition of many important works of art for the Wing, and provided essential funding for the department's endowment, capital projects, and special exhibitions. Mr. Goelet's grace and generosity will be deeply missed, and we send our condolences to Alexandra and their family. Daniel Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director



