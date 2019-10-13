GOELET--Robert G. The Animal Medical Center mourns the loss of Robert Guestier "Bobby" Goelet, beloved husband of longtime Trustee Alexandra C. Goelet. Bobby's commitment to the well-being of animals was exemplified by his love for his own pets as well as his philanthropy toward all others. We extend our sincerest condolences to Alex, their two children, Mr. Robert Gardiner "Bertie" Goelet and Ms. Alexandra Gardiner "Alix" Goelet, and their families. Robert Liberman, Chairman, Kathryn Coyne, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 13, 2019