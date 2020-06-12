ROBERT GOLDEN

GOLDEN--Robert Charles. Mutual of America and Mutual of America Capital Management and their Boards, together with their officers and employees, mourn the passing of Robert Charles Golden. Bob was a dedicated member of the Board of Managers of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC from 2011 until his passing. He also served with distinction on the Executive Committee and Audit Committee during his tenure on the Board. His experience in the business world, fashioned during a long career as an executive in the financial services industry, along with his professionalism and kindness, were invaluable to Mutual of America and the Company's success. In addition to his commitment to Mutual of America, Bob was a man of deep faith who was dedicated to numerous charitable causes throughout his life, in particular to Catholic Charities and HeartShare Human Services. His tireless and selfless efforts in the community resulted in numerous honors, including being named Humanitarian of the Year by the Catholic Guardian Society and Educator of the Year by the Association of Teachers of New York. Bob was also enthusiastically involved in many Irish organizations and events, and in 2000, Irish America Magazine named him one of the "Wall Street 50." Bob will be remembered as a great friend to Mutual of America, and for his generosity, kindness and dedication to the community. While we mourn his passing, we will cherish his life and recall it with profound respect and gratitude. John R. Greed Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Mutual of America Financial Group





