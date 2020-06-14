ROBERT GOLDEN

GOLDEN--Robert Charles. The Boards of Directors and staffs of the HeartShare Human Services family of services are truly saddened and deeply mourn the passing of our 35-year Board Member and First Vice Chair Robert Charles Golden, 73, on June 9, 2020, the result of coronary complications. Not only was Bob an "honorable man" - the epitome of understatement - he also personified graciousness, generosity, loyalty and clear-headed- ness. His wise and thoughtful counsel was the bedrock of HeartShare's success. There is no measure of how much he will be missed and is loved. Bob was a man of deep faith and gave tirelessly to many charitable causes, of which Catholic Charities and HeartShare Human Services were closest to his heart. He was a Knight of the Order of St. Gregory the Great; a Knight of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta; a Knight, Grand Order, of The Equestrian Order of The Holy Sepulchre; and a member of the Knights of Columbus. A graduate of Xaverian High School and Fordham University Graduate School of Business, Bob enjoyed a distinguished professional career, including almost 35 years with Prudential Financial, rising through the ranks and retiring as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Operations & Systems. He is listed in "Who's Who in America" and "Who's Who in Finance & Industry." For his outstanding contributions to his profession, community and heritage (he loved everything Irish), Bob received innumerable awards and honors. With the heaviest of hearts, we extend our sincerest and loving condolences to his wonderful wife, Maureen Moore, and their children, Kathleen and Robert. To memorialize Bob, his family encourages donations to: Moore Residence, HeartShare Human Services, 12 MetroTech Center, 29th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201.





