ROBERT GOLDEN
1946 - 2020
GOLDEN--Robert Charles. The Boards of Directors and staffs of the HeartShare Human Services family of services are truly saddened and deeply mourn the passing of our 35-year Board Member and First Vice Chair Robert Charles Golden, 73, on June 9, 2020, the result of coronary complications. Not only was Bob an "honorable man" - the epitome of understatement - he also personified graciousness, generosity, loyalty and clear-headed- ness. His wise and thoughtful counsel was the bedrock of HeartShare's success. There is no measure of how much he will be missed and is loved. Bob was a man of deep faith and gave tirelessly to many charitable causes, of which Catholic Charities and HeartShare Human Services were closest to his heart. He was a Knight of the Order of St. Gregory the Great; a Knight of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta; a Knight, Grand Order, of The Equestrian Order of The Holy Sepulchre; and a member of the Knights of Columbus. A graduate of Xaverian High School and Fordham University Graduate School of Business, Bob enjoyed a distinguished professional career, including almost 35 years with Prudential Financial, rising through the ranks and retiring as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Operations & Systems. He is listed in "Who's Who in America" and "Who's Who in Finance & Industry." For his outstanding contributions to his profession, community and heritage (he loved everything Irish), Bob received innumerable awards and honors. With the heaviest of hearts, we extend our sincerest and loving condolences to his wonderful wife, Maureen Moore, and their children, Kathleen and Robert. To memorialize Bob, his family encourages donations to: Moore Residence, HeartShare Human Services, 12 MetroTech Center, 29th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

40 entries
June 13, 2020
Rest in Peace Bob
Pam McFadden
Coworker
June 13, 2020
Bob was an outstanding Board member in the 1990s who always focused on the schools quality of service to students and sound fiscal management. His spirit lives on in all of us and our evolving world.
Bro Bill Griffin
Coworker
June 13, 2020
When they say One in A MILLION they were talking about BOB.
RIP
Angelo Scalzo
Angelo
Friend
June 13, 2020
Bob, thank you for knowing you and being part of my successful career at Prudential. You epitomized a humble, loving mentor, a great leader in the workplace and a true friend. May Our Good Lord Jesus Christ welcomes you in His Glorious Kingdom and May your love ones be consoled with your Golden and Loving Memories❤
Manny & Helen Leonardo
Friend
June 13, 2020
Always will I remember Bobby, as a very friendly, kind man. Who always seemed larger than life. His smile and his laugh will be missed, by all who knew him. That star shining in the sky tonight is Bobby, smiling, and saying I've got your 6.
Sharon Cesario
Friend
June 12, 2020
Through the years as my son grew into adulthood, I often mentioned to him that Bob Golden was the one man I would want to emulate in life. He was and always will be one of the most remarkable human being I have ever known.
Joseph Billy
Friend
June 12, 2020
The loss of Mr.Golden has been a great loss and I can not refrain from tendering words of my affection no matter how frail. He was a man that inspired me and shaped my life more than words could describe. Mt heart is broken but I know that he is on the right hand of our Father in heaven. Mr.Golden was like an uncle or second Father. I know the tears I cry are mortal and that he is in paradise for eternity. I love you, Mr.Golden, I know you are home, safe and in peace.
Michael Re
Family
June 12, 2020
Bob was a living saint.
Michael McMurray
Friend
June 12, 2020
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Thank you Bob Golden for all the wonderful memories of your kindness& goodness.
Frank & Mary Ellen Rucci
Friend
June 12, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing and working with Bob for many years. He was generous, caring, kind, smart, charitable and a great leader and mentor. He was one of a kind and will be missed by all. My condolences to his entire family.
Roy Shulman
Coworker
June 11, 2020
A true "gentle" man in every way. Our dear Lord has gained a heavenly friend.
Bill Mariano
Classmate
June 11, 2020
There is a special place in Heaven for Xmen who went to Fordham, Cigars and Guiness on draught. Ken Phillips X 63 Fordham 67
Ken Phillips
Acquaintance
June 11, 2020
Maureen, Was so sorry to hear about Bob passing away. My condolences to you and the children. May he rest-in-peace. Dorothy Kelleher
June 11, 2020
Bob was an extremely talented, friendly, generous and honorable man. Early in our lives he was also a uniquely Original 80th Street Old Timer, who was always there with the rest of us guys - on both 79th Street and later 80th Street - but not as a fellow ball player. No, Bob was always the polite, well dressed, shiny shoed transistor radio-toting gentleman among us , who sorta gave us perspective. He had plenty of that - which is probably why he was so successful and loved in his life. I often think back to the long teenage New Year's Eve week we once spent together at his Aunt Edna's in Hallandale, Florida...and the l-o-o-n-g non-stop ride we shared driving back to Brooklyn one night in the old car she had gifted to Bob. It was a long time ago....but a part of my life, with Bob, that lives on forever. Goodbye my friend.
Peter Syrdahl
Friend
June 11, 2020
May our Lord hold Bob close to His Sacred Heart and console the Golden family during this difficult time. Bob was a true friend and role model.
Nick Vendikos
Friend
June 11, 2020
Great man. Met him on a few alumni occasions.
Daniel Mazzeo
Classmate
June 11, 2020
Bob's generosity knew no bounds and his loyalty was beyond measure. He was my very supportive mentor during my working career at Prudential -- always there giving me guidance. I am so honored to have called Bob my FRIEND! They broke the mold when he was born. My thoughts and prayers are with Maureen, Katie and Bobby. Heaven has another angel!
Maureen Kenny
Friend
June 11, 2020
Stephen Bubier
Coworker
June 11, 2020
This is devastating news. Such a great loss of a great man. Many prayers for Maureen and the kids in this sorrowful time.
Matt and Rosemary DEmic
Friend
June 11, 2020
When we think of Bob immediately we smile. Working for Bob was an honor but being able to call him our friend was even a bigger honor. One of the organizations that Bob was passionate about was Heart Share and it was only fitting as he "shared his heart" with everyone. Our deepest sympathy to Maureen, Katie and Bobby. Rest in Peace Bob. Love, Mitzy and Sandy
Sandra Herder
Friend
June 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest In Peace, Bob
John Sullivan
Classmate
June 11, 2020
Bob was a great man. He gave me my first real job as a long haired summer intern at Prudential Securities while in college. He was a success who never forgot where he came from, and he will be missed.
Raymond Mollica
Friend
June 11, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Bob in the industry. He was truly a dear friend and a very caring and compassionate man. Our sincere condolences to the family. He will be truly missed. RIP
Ralph Monda
June 11, 2020
Bob was one of the first executives that I had the honor of working with at Prudential. He was such a kind and generous person, a great example of a leader and just a wonderful human being. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to the family.
Monique Rhodes
Coworker
June 11, 2020
I was a friend and classmate of Bob's from our days at St. Anselm's, Xaverian, and Fordham. We also had season tickets for the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. He was a true gentleman. ! will miss him. May he rest in peace.
Robert Re
Friend
June 11, 2020
I've known Bob since 1960 at Xaverian HS. Through the years he has been an inspiration to his fellow Clippers. His death is a loss to our world as we know it. Thank God he served his Church, family and friends for as long as he did. Good and faithful servant enjoy the reward you have earned. Prayers for Maureen and family!
Vincent Maligno PHD
Classmate
June 11, 2020
We will all miss him greatly. I only knew him through my Xaverian connections and I cannot think of a more gracious, generous and dedicated man than Mr. Golden. His legacy will live on in they way that we tell stories of all the things he did and will be remembered for. Our sympathy and condolences to the whole Golden family.
Joseph Loposky
Friend
June 11, 2020
Bob was a true friend and an example to all of what a Catholic Gentleman should be. A kind and caring man. I will miss him deeply. May his soul Rest In Peace
Deepest sympathies to Maureen,Katie and Bobby
Vincent Del Giudice
Friend
June 11, 2020
We are all better off having had Bob in our lives. His values and charitable efforts served as an amazing role model to all he touched. Thank you for all the wonderful years working together! Your legacy lives on in your beautiful children, Maureen and all who knew you. RIP
Andrea Yellin
Coworker
June 11, 2020
There are two people in my life who I uncategorically say I would do ANYTHING they asked me. Because what they would ask was always right, always for the greater good, and motivated with the right intentions.

One is my father. The other is Bob.

May he rest in peace and may his soul and all the souls of the departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace
Well done good and faithful servant
Joe Saggese
Coworker
June 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Israel Lucena
June 11, 2020
The golden family I wish to express my deepest sympathies and condolences. I was one of his friends at Prudential. He was one of the most generous thoughtful except this person that I ever met. Thank you for sharing him with us
Gail Crawford
Coworker
June 11, 2020
A great boss, a great friend and a greater human being. Tough, fair but always willing to help, especially those most in need.
George Myers
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Bob was a classmate of mine (Xaverian), a co-worker and then a boss. He was a great person. I admired him tremendously. Rest in Peace Bob.
Doug Randall
Coworker
June 11, 2020
I worked with Bob during the startup and growth of the Prudential subsidiary in Ireland. During these 11 years, Bob was a great mentor and leader with an unfailing ability to encourage and motivate. Bob was one a small team of Pru executives that had the vision and courage to establish an operation in Ireland that, today employs more than 1,500 people and stands as a lasting legacy to Bob's great love for this country.
Bob always kept in touch and his thoughtfulness and generosity were always apparent and I'm honoured to have known such a gentle, kind, generous and good person.
Deepest sympathy to Maureen, Katie and Bobby. RIP Bob
Henry McGarvey
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Maureen, so, so sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace, and may peace fill your heart.
Mary Ann McLeod
Friend
June 11, 2020
Bob was one of the kindest thoughtful and generous men I knew . His name says it all for he truly had a Golden Heart. His kindness and love will be remembered always. RIP My friend your wings will be Blessed as you enter the Gates of Heaven. You always had a way of treating people like they were royalty, didnt matter where they came from or their backgrounds all were treating equal and to me that says it all . He was a wonderful loving friend, husband and father who loved everyone and loved to see and make others happy. Ive been lucky to have been Blessed to be his friend .
Louise Eldred
Friend
June 10, 2020
Bob, Our world has lost an incredible human being. Your gifts of charity and compassion will live on forever.
Thank you for being a good friend to Michael. My deepest sympathy to Maureen, Katie and Bobby. Hold on to all the good times. May Bob rest in peace.
Donna Carr
Friend
June 10, 2020
You will be missed by so many people. You were a kind, generous man. Our hearts and prayers are with Maureen, Katie and Bobby. May you rest in peace.
Eileen & Richard Re
Friend
June 10, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Bob at Prudential. He was a good friend, a talented colleague, and a trusted advisor. There were a handful of colleagues that I worked with over my career who were as talented and gifted as Bob and who were universally revered by all. Bob was in that select company. I was lucky to know him.
Martin Pfinsgraff
Coworker
