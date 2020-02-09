GOLDMAN--Robert. Robert Steven Goldman, a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, doctor and friend died on January 30th at the age of 79 surrounded by his family. A graduate of Temple University and the dental school at University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Goldman was a clinical professor at Columbia University College of Dental Medicine as well as an author, researcher and enjoyed a successful periodontal practice in Manhattan for 35 years. Dr. Bob will be remembered for his ability to truly connect with everyone he met, his infectious personality and his sense of style. Please consider a donation in memory of Dr. Robert S. Goldman to Beyond Limits Academic Program c/o Stamford Peace, 925 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06902.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 9, 2020