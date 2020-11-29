1/1
ROBERT GOLDSCHMIDT
GOLDSCHMIDT--Robert. Robert A. Goldschmidt, age 83, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with lymphoma. He is survived by his wife Karen of 59 years, five children, 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Son of Alphonse and Lillian, he attended Roger Bacon High School in Cincinnati and the University of Notre Dame with degrees in Engineering and Liberal Arts. He graduated with an MS in Industrial Management from Purdue University and began his career at Touche Ross & Co. in New York City. After retiring as CFO from Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corp. in 1993, he began a consulting group. Most rewarding was his role as the first lay CFO of the Archdiocese of New York, under John Cardinal O'Conner, instituting a strategic plan for financial stability. Bob sat on many boards, including Morton's Steakhouse, Sleepy Hollow Country Club and Phelps Memorial Hospital. He was President of the Manhattan Chapter of Legatus and advisor to the Province of St. Mary of the Capuchin Order. Bob and Karen were active members of Sleepy Hollow, enjoying golf, tennis and paddle tennis. After sitting on his waterfront patio watching ships travel the Hudson, he fulfilled his dream of becoming a sailor buying a 44 foot Morgan and sailing the Hudson & shores of Hilton Head. They continued to be avid golfers spending winters in Hilton Head and Costa del Sol Spain and later moved to Hartford to be closer to family. A funeral mass will be planned at the family's convenience. Memorial donations can be made to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
