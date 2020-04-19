Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT GOLUB. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GOLUB--Robert Ira, beloved husband of Cathy Seidner Golub, died March 28, 2020. He was 80 years old. Robert grew up in Malverne, LI in a house he loved his whole life and a warm and loving family circle, comprised of his parents, his uncle Irving, his aunt, and his parents' friends, which included Jack Peshkin, who taught Bob about music and swimming, and future New York City Mayor Abe Beame. Bob explored pugilism and the Long Island beaches with his lifelong childhood friend, Larry Wolburg, and shared many life and sports experiences with his best friend, the late Howard Portnoy, a talent agent, published author and father of Bob's godson, famed drummer Mike Portnoy. A true scholar-athlete, in high school Robert lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track. He earned his B.A. in Government from Tufts University, where he won several intramural swimming competitions, was in the freshman football and swimming teams, lettered in varsity Lacrosse, and was a member and social chairman of Phi Epsilon Pi. Bob went on to earn a law degree from NYU School of Law and a Master of Laws from Brooklyn Law School. After his admission to the bar, Robert embarked on a rich and rewarding career. He practiced commercial law in New York City and Nassau County for several years, then switched to entertainment law. Bob was a program attorney at ABC, where he negotiated terms for ABC television programs and drafted a contract with the Academy for the broadcast of the Oscar awards. Bob was also Manager, Primetime Programs, Sales Administration for NBC, where he negotiated with advertising companies and represented the network at the Apollo 17 launch. Several years later, Bob became an attorney at the New York State Supreme Court, where he researched and drafted decisions for the court's Justices in complex motions and also served as a Special Referee of elections. Highly esteemed by the Justices because of his intelligence, writing skill and experience, Bob was often asked by them to work on important high-profile cases such as a lawsuit involving the government of Puerto Rico and challenges brought against fare increases imposed by the MTA and Bridges and Tunnels Authority. Upon his retirement from the court, Robert enjoyed a happy homelife, writing and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Bob's book, "Ahead of the Wave," remained unfinished at the time of his death. Robert is survived by his wife, two children from a prior marriage, Arthur Aron and Darrelle Ellyssa, and two grandsons, Noam and Joseph Ben Naim.



