GORDON--Robert N. President of Twenty-First Securities Corporation, which he founded in 1983, has passed away on December 14th after a battle with cancer. He was 66. Before founding Twenty-First Securities, Mr. Gordon was a partner at Oppenheimer & Company. Prior, he worked at Laidlaw, Adams & Peck as senior vice president. Mr. Gordon is the co-author of "Wall Street Secrets for Tax Efficient Investing" and has published many articles on tax, arbitrage and hedging strategies. He served on the editorial advisory boards of Derivatives Report, The Journal of Taxation and Investments and The Journal of Wealth Management. Mr. Gordon was a Forbes contributor, routinely quoted in the popular press on investing topics. Mr. Gordon served as an adjunct professor at New York University's Graduate School of Business, and as chairman of the Wharton School's Securities Industry Institute in 1994 and 1995. Mr. Gordon had many roles at the Securities Industry Association, having served as an SIA director, treasurer, chairman of the Tax Policy Committee, and chairman of the New York District. He served on the Board of the John Carter Brown Library at Brown University, the Board of Collections Committee of the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, the Committee of Management of the Clements Library at the University of Michigan, and the board of the Securities Industry Foundation for Economic Education. Mr. Gordon was an avid collector of globes, celestial and terrestrial atlases, maps of the early exploration of America, and planeteria. Mr. Gordon was predeceased by his wife of 29 years, Debra Gordon. He leaves behind his beloved children Ali and Evan Gordon of New York City and his loving sister Wendy Gordon, a Warren Distinguished Professor at Boston University's Law School. A private memorial is planned.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 22, 2019