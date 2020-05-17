GORDON--Robert M. (Bob), born February 28, 1937, in the Bronx, NY, died March 2, 2020, at his home in Upper Saddle River, NJ, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Bob grew up in Cambria Heights, NY; was educated at Hobart College in Geneva, NY; served as an officer in the US Air Force; worked as a systems analyst for several major corporations; and upon retirement, enjoyed substitute teaching at local schools. He married Azar Gordon, nee Pirnazar, in 1966, and became father to daughter Leila Meresman and son Michael Meresman. They had son Gregg Gordon in 1971. He became grandfather to Kian Gordon in 2016. A lover of world travel and adventure, he accepted a major career opportunity, moving the family to Tehran, Iran, in 1973, and staying through the beginning of the 1979 revolution. He subsequently took on an assignment in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he enjoyed the chance to snorkel and explored the Red Sea. Vacation travel included nearly all continents. The family relocated to Upper Saddle River, NJ, in 1980, which remains home to the Gordon/Meresman family. As a member of the Ethical Culture Society of Bergen County since the late 1960s, Bob served in many executive roles including President, Vice President, Treasurer- elect, Building Chair, and Liaison to the American Ethical Union. He co-founded a writing group called Do Tell and authored a fiction book. He was the Society's liaison to the Rosa Parks High School in Paterson, NJ, and was pivotal in securing scholarships for its students. A lifetime of community service included, most recently, volunteering at Bergen County Homeless Shelter, serving as an election monitor in Upper Saddle River, and being a docent to Bergen County Zoo in Van Saun Park, which incorporated his love of animals. An avid skier, he most recently skied with his family in the Canadian Rockies in March 2020 at age 83. He also solo cycled from New Jersey to Los Angeles at age 70, and from St. Louis, MO, to New Jersey at age 72. Bob had a profound love of nature, animals, classical music, puzzles, and intellectual pursuits, and further was a skilled handyman. He valued deed above creed and demonstrated his ethical values by his life's example. He is beloved and missed by all who knew him. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ethical Culture Society of Bergen County Attn: Bob Gordon Commemorative Fund, 687 Larch Avenue, Teaneck, NJ 07666.





