GOTTHEIMER--Robert Charles, our beloved father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on April 30 in Roslyn, New York at the age of 98. Bob was an iconic presence in all of our lives -- a truly fine person who kept his tremendous sense of humor until his last breath. A devoted husband to our late mother, Marjorie, a proud veteran of WWII, Bob loved all of us fully and added immeasurably to our lives. Barbara, Steve and Katie Wagner; Debra, Paul and Joshua Neuman; Nancy, Craig, Michael, Tim (Best), Spencer Shores. Memorial contributions may be made to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (bbrfoundation.org); St. Edmunds Retreat (endersisland.com); American Civil Liberties Union Foundation (aclu.org).
Published in The New York Times on May 2, 2019