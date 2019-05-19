Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT GRAFF. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Raritan Headwaters Association Bedminster , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GRAFF--Robert D. 1920-2019. Robert D. Graff, 99, navy man, writer, filmmaker, international management consultant, conservationist, dog-breeder, fisherman, and husband died peacefully at his home in Oldwick, NJ, on January 27, 2019. Mr. Graff grew up in Scarsdale, NY, and graduated from Deerfield Academy in 1937, and magna cum laude in economics from Harvard in 1941, aged 21, after which he joined the Navy as a V7 officer. He was assigned to the cruiser Atlanta and was badly wounded in the third battle of Savo Island, Guadalcanal (November 12-13, 1942). When given the opportunity to be honorably discharged, Lieutenant Commander Graff decided to go back to battle and spent the next three years in the South Pacific on the Monterey and finally the Flint. After the war, he became a journalist in New York, then Paris. After a one-year Fulbright Scholarship in Italy, he returned to the United States where he joined the National Broadcasting Corporation contributing to documentaries such as NBC television network's "The Wisdom Series" featuring Jawaharlal Nehru, Eamon de Valera, Sean O'Casey, Marcel Duchamp, Igor Stravinsky and other luminaries who shaped the 20th Century. In 1960, Mr Graff's short documentary, "The Neighboring Shore", based on Antonio Franconi's woodcuts, won a Golden Lion Grand Prix at the Venice Film Festival. The same year Graff established a motion picture and television production company, Sextant, Inc., and went on to create two series for the ABC television network: "Winston Churchill, The Valiant Years" and "FDR". In 1962, Graff produced the world premiere of Igor Stravinsky's and George Balanchine's ballet, "The Flood", for CBS television network. In 1965, he and his life- long friend, Robert Ginna, produced the MGM feature, "Young Cassidy" based on Sean O'Casey's autobiography. Later, while working as a senior management consultant for Arthur D. Little, Mr. Graff helped form numerous consulting groups. His clients included private companies, non-profit organizations and government ministries in the USA and many other countries. He was a co-founder of Aid to Artisans, working to improve the economic lives of thousands of artisans and their families around the world. He and his wife Marjorie were avid collectors of modern art who bequeathed numerous works to museums in New York and Chicago. For over 60 years, Mr. Graff lived with his family on High Time Farm in Bedminster, NJ, raising award-winning livestock, nurturing his beloved hunting dogs and Igor, a favorite pet dachshund, and Skyder, a national champion longhaired dachshund. During the last 15 years of his life, he wrote a novel about climate change and the fate of polar bears. Mr. Graff is predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Marjorie Sawyer Goodman Graff, his sister Gloria Bourne and eldest stepson, Kenneth Dewey, an avant-garde artist. He is survived by three stepchildren, Ariane Dannasch, Christopher Dewey and Suzette Dewey, as well as a niece, two nephews, seven grandchildren and six great-grand- children, all of whom greatly enhanced his life. A celebration of his life will be held June 15, 2019 at 11:00am at the Raritan Headwaters Association, Bedminster, NJ. Contributions may be sent to: Goodman Theatre Chicago Illinois, Raritan Headwaters Association, World Wildlife Fund.



