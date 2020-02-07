GREENE--Robert L., 56 years old, son of Arlene Kolbert (Stuart) and the late Jerry Greene, died peacefully at Mission Hospice, Redwood City, CA on February 2, 2020, after fighting Pancreatic cancer. Robert grew up in Edgemont, NY, attended Boston University, MBA from San Francisco State. Founder of Greenesearch and early employee at ElasticSearch. Avid sports fan, season ticket holder to San Francisco Giants, 49ers and Warriors. Loved the beach, skiing with friends and barbecuing. Survived by his wife Michele Brenner, daughter Jordan, son Zach, brother Richard Greene, stepbrother Stephan Kolbert and dog Buddy. Donations to www.pancan.org
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 7, 2020