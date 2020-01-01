HABL--Robert H. Esq. "Bob," 83, formerly of Bedford, NY, passed away peacefully, on December 12, 2019, at his daughter's home in Vero Beach, FL. Beloved husband of Margaret Sirot-Habl, devoted father of Robert, Kris and Nicole. Loving grandfather to Ava, Hartley and Lily. Predeceased by his wife, Margaret D. Habl and parents Katie and Ralph. A Graveside service will be held on January 4, 2020 at 1:30pm, Middle Patent Cemetery, Bedford, NY. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to H.A.L.O Animal Rescue, 710 Jackson St., Sebastian, FL 32958 772-589-7297.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 1, 2020