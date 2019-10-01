HAINES--Robert H. Passed September 27, 2019, at 99. Survived by son, Matthew, grandsons, Philip and David, daughter-in-law, Francine Kane, and devoted friend and companion, Judy Tenney. A World War Two veteran, Bob graduated Columbia Law School in 1947 and was a partner at Zimet, Haines, Moss & Friedman. He served variously as President, Marc Haas Foundation; Chairman, Jewish Guild for the Blind; and Member, Board of Governors, American Jewish Committee.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 1, 2019