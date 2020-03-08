HALIO--Robert Peter, October 17, 1940 - February 28, 2020. Beloved husband to Stephanie, father to Jason, father-in-law to Carey, grandfather to Henry and Oliver, passed away on February 28th after a long illness. He relished sports cars, tennis, ice cream, and most of all, his family. On Sundays, he loved to read The New York Times and watch the Giants. He was the son of Annie and Moses Halio, a belt maker. He started a business from nothing that flourished for over 30 years in lower Manhattan, and provided for his family through tireless determination and persistence. Despite his success, Bob was humble and the simple things in life made him happy. Bob left an indelible impression of sincerity on anyone whose path he crossed. He was loyal to his family, friends and his employees and was the kindest, sweetest man who gave to others unconditionally. He was so proud of Jason and Carey, and was his son's inspiration and hero. Donations in his name to Temple Beth El in Boca Raton would be greatly appreciated.



