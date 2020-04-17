HASKELL--Robert, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at age 87. He was a no-non- sense, straight-shooting, blue collar guy in the best sense of the term. A self-made man, he came from humble beginnings to start his own successful real estate business. He treated everyone the same: laborers and lawyers, bricklayers and bankers. He spoke of following the "courage of his convictions" and ran his business with honesty and integrity. His word was his bond. Born in Brooklyn, he was an Army combat veteran of the Korean War. In Bob's 63 years in the real estate business, he endured many cycles of economic ups and downs. He enjoyed mentoring people and telling stories. Many up and coming contractors, builders, brokers, architects and developers that he mentored have become established professionals. When asked where he went to school, he replied "the school of hard knocks." When asked where he got his experience, he said "OJT - on the job training." He had many sayings: "Are you working hard or hardly working?" "Never burn the bridges behind you. You never know when you will need somebody." "Let me ask you a stupid question." He was married for 63 years to the love of his life, his "Mama Precious," Sheila (Lerner). He was a great father to Steven (Gabrielle), Scott and Peter (Marla) and devoted grandfather to Suzanne, Mason, Max and Jack. He will be missed by all, but his stories and sayings will be passed on and his memory will always be with us.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2020