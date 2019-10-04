ROBERT HAYNES

Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church
Obituary
HAYNES--Robert B., of Waitsfield, Vermont died on September 17, 2019. A retired New York lawyer specializing in regulatory law, he was an avid sailor and an enthusiastic rider. Surviving from an earlier marriage is a daughter, Sophy T. Haynes, a son, Robbie van Rensalaer Haynes and a grandson, Sebastian Haynes. Also surviving is his wife of fifteen years, Elizabeth Stevenson Haynes. Predeceasing him was his son Sgt. 1st Class Schuyler B. Haynes, killed on active duty in Iraq, A memorial service will be held at Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, October 29th at 11:00am. Contributions to .
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 4, 2019
