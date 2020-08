Or Copy this URL to Share

HELLER--Robert "Bob". 1930 - 2020. Bob was born in New York City, was young and old here, loved here, died here on 22 July in his home on the UES. A member of the Actors' Studio since 1955, Bob loved acting, actors, and all things of the theater. He was erudite, gifted, a raconteur, funny and kind. Loved by Susan, Sara, Rachel, Daisy. And Patricia.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store