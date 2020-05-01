1928 - 2020
Robert Henlee (Bob) Northington of Austin, Texas, died peacefully on April 20, 2020. He was born on October 19, 1928 in Ballinger, Texas, to Rena Faye Butler and Kinchen Volentine Northington. Mr. Northington was a fourth-generation Texan, ninth-generation American and veteran of World War II. He served in Korea, as a U.S. Army Sergeant, where he played the trombone with the 282nd Army band. Bob attended The University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University before earning a Bachelor of Science in Animal Husbandry/Economics with honors from Texas Tech University. Bob and his father had planned to expand the family ranch, Los Arroyos, in Runnels County, but when the huge oil strike on the family land dried up, he began a career in banking and oil. Bob worked for Phillips Petroleum Company, Mesa Petroleum Company, and as an Independent Landman throughout North America. Later in his career, he worked as a Municipal Bond Consultant for the Loews Corporation in New York.
Bob, a lifelong Democrat, was an avid historian, a serious reader, and a tireless letter writer. He was a man of great principle and a dedicated public servant. A champion of Texas history, he served on the Texas Historical Landmark Commission. Bob served on the Midland and Ballinger School Boards and worked to desegregate both school systems. He worked tirelessly to create affordable housing in Midland and Marble Falls, Texas. In 1970, he was the Democratic Nominee for State Representative from Midland and was an Ordained Elder at the First Presbyterian Churches in Midland and Ballinger. He proudly served in the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature later in life.
Bob and the love of his life, Sara Carolyn Bigby, were married for 49 wonderful years. Carolyn pre-deceased him in 2002. The couple had three children who survive him: Diana Northington Samponaro (Peter) of Greenwich; Charlie Northington (Dina) of Austin; John Northington (Pamela) of Washington, D.C. Also surviving him are six great grandchildren and 11 grandchildren, including Caroline Samponaro, Amanda Runne, Peter Samponaro, Jr. of New York and Nichola Samponaro of Greenwich. His grandchildren will miss their Honey Bob.
Bob's family would like him to be remembered for his love of and devotion to his family. All who knew him will long remember his wonderful smile, amazing laughter, beautiful singing voice, and the unfailing kindness and generosity he always showed to his fellow human beings. Donations may be made in his memory to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Splc.org
Robert Henlee (Bob) Northington of Austin, Texas, died peacefully on April 20, 2020. He was born on October 19, 1928 in Ballinger, Texas, to Rena Faye Butler and Kinchen Volentine Northington. Mr. Northington was a fourth-generation Texan, ninth-generation American and veteran of World War II. He served in Korea, as a U.S. Army Sergeant, where he played the trombone with the 282nd Army band. Bob attended The University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University before earning a Bachelor of Science in Animal Husbandry/Economics with honors from Texas Tech University. Bob and his father had planned to expand the family ranch, Los Arroyos, in Runnels County, but when the huge oil strike on the family land dried up, he began a career in banking and oil. Bob worked for Phillips Petroleum Company, Mesa Petroleum Company, and as an Independent Landman throughout North America. Later in his career, he worked as a Municipal Bond Consultant for the Loews Corporation in New York.
Bob, a lifelong Democrat, was an avid historian, a serious reader, and a tireless letter writer. He was a man of great principle and a dedicated public servant. A champion of Texas history, he served on the Texas Historical Landmark Commission. Bob served on the Midland and Ballinger School Boards and worked to desegregate both school systems. He worked tirelessly to create affordable housing in Midland and Marble Falls, Texas. In 1970, he was the Democratic Nominee for State Representative from Midland and was an Ordained Elder at the First Presbyterian Churches in Midland and Ballinger. He proudly served in the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature later in life.
Bob and the love of his life, Sara Carolyn Bigby, were married for 49 wonderful years. Carolyn pre-deceased him in 2002. The couple had three children who survive him: Diana Northington Samponaro (Peter) of Greenwich; Charlie Northington (Dina) of Austin; John Northington (Pamela) of Washington, D.C. Also surviving him are six great grandchildren and 11 grandchildren, including Caroline Samponaro, Amanda Runne, Peter Samponaro, Jr. of New York and Nichola Samponaro of Greenwich. His grandchildren will miss their Honey Bob.
Bob's family would like him to be remembered for his love of and devotion to his family. All who knew him will long remember his wonderful smile, amazing laughter, beautiful singing voice, and the unfailing kindness and generosity he always showed to his fellow human beings. Donations may be made in his memory to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Splc.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from May 1 to May 2, 2020.