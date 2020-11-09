1/
ROBERT HERZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERZ--Robert Cannel. Bob lost his valiant struggle with pancreatic cancer on November 7, 2020. His quick wit, his culinary skills, his vast knowledge of Broadway shows and world history, and yes, even his provocative political views, will be greatly missed by his wife Rosalind Fink, son Zachary Herz, loyal (if troubled) canine companion Javier, niece and nephew Adam and Elizabeth Juviler and their families, his many friends from Grace Court to Bogota, and all those Cannel and Herz cousins who so enriched his life. We take comfort in knowing that he has been united with his beloved Parsifal and Augie.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved