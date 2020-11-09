HERZ--Robert Cannel. Bob lost his valiant struggle with pancreatic cancer on November 7, 2020. His quick wit, his culinary skills, his vast knowledge of Broadway shows and world history, and yes, even his provocative political views, will be greatly missed by his wife Rosalind Fink, son Zachary Herz, loyal (if troubled) canine companion Javier, niece and nephew Adam and Elizabeth Juviler and their families, his many friends from Grace Court to Bogota, and all those Cannel and Herz cousins who so enriched his life. We take comfort in knowing that he has been united with his beloved Parsifal and Augie.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store