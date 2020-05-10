HILL--Robert P. (1941-2020) Robert grew up in Hackensack, NJ. He met Mary Mullane in high school, and they married when he graduated from Rutgers University. Bob served in the US Army for two years, and then joined the Prudential as an actuary. He spent the whole of his distinguished career there, eventually becoming Chief Life Insurance Actuary and then taking on broader responsibilities as Executive Vice President. His colleagues remember him for his integrity, kindness, quiet leadership, and commitment to mentoring. Bob was an imaginative problem-solver. Armed with an inquiring mind, and occasionally a hammer, he left the world a better, more beautiful place than he found it. His resourcefulness and creativity resulted in numerous home improvement projects and evolved into a second career in retirement as a sculptor. His uplifting artwork fills his home and graces others' homes, as well as galleries and public spaces, both locally and across the country. Bob eventually focused on organic abstraction, and was best known for large, flowing, stainless steel forms that evoke both a sense of balance and harmony. Bob also bettered the world through a life of service. Under his leadership, Prudential created the innovative Living Needs Benefit which won a national community service award. Bob started the Scouting for the Handicapped programs in Newark and Minneapolis. He co-founded Retirees Offering Community Service (ROCS), which sponsored enrichment experiences for Newark students, and regularly read to the blind through EIES. Among his other service activities, he most recently served as treasurer of Prader-Willi Syndrome Association of New Jersey. Bob's adventurous and generous spirit was often channeled into planning family trips and activities, where he skillfully accommodated each person's interests, from touring a museum to building a fort in the woods. He showed up to everything involving his family with a camera in hand. His intellectual curiosity was on display when playing games, discussing politics, and in researching information to help solve any problem. Bob will be dearly missed by his wife Mary, his three children: Susan, Paul, and Jennifer; Paul's wife Mary; four grandchildren: Abraham, Oscar, Audrey, and Ruby; as well as his brother Richard and Richard's wife Pat. Donations may be made to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA or Episcopal Relief and Development.





