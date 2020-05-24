1926 - 2020

Board certified Psychiatrist and Neurologist. Past President of the New York County Psychiatric Society 1975-1976 and Chair of the Program Committee. Member of American Psychiatric Association since 1953; named a Fellow 1961 and a Distinguished Life Fellow in 1988. Speaker of the APA Assembly 1978-1979; member of the APA Task Force on Nomenclature and Statistics 1969-1975; Member, APA Board of Trustees 1983-1990 and Vice President 1980-1982. Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Attending Psychiatrist, New York Presbyterian Hospital and Medical Director of Gracie Square Hospital in New York City 1977-2006; Director Emeritus 2006-2013.



Dr. Campbell published over 150 books, chapters, articles, and reviews, including the well-known Campbell's Psychiatric Dictionary, which he edited since 1956. Editor-in-Chief of the APA's Psychiatric News 1983- 1998 as well as The Bulletin, a New York State Psychiatric Association newsletter, 1982- 1997. Recipient of many national and international awards including the Erwin Piscator Honorary Award, Knight Commander of the Orthodox Order of St. John Russian Grand Priority, and a BAL Polonaise Lifetime Achievement Award, for his contributions to psychiatry, the arts, and international human rights. Dr. Campbell was instrumental in having homosexuality removed as a psychiatric disorder from the DSM II in 1968. That same year, 1968, Dr. Campbell became involved with the Alcoholism Council of New York and joined the Board of the Council on Alcoholism in the 1970's, and, in 1988, was the first physician elected as Chairman.



Survived by his loving and devoted husband and life partner of 52 years, Cesare Santeramo, and the many friends, colleagues and loved ones who were such a significant part of his life.

Donations can be made to the New York Presbyterian Hospital Dept. of Psychology and Neurology

