1933 - 2019

Robert J. Flaherty, age 86, passed away on September 15, 2019. Born June 29, l933 in Boston, Mass. Bob graduated Magna Cum Laude in economics from Harvard College's Class of Journalists in l955 and from Harvard Business School with Distinction in l961. Over the next 20 years he went on to become an award-winning journalist for Forbes Magazine for which he wrote 33 cover stories, two shy of their all time record. Next, he became Editor and Chairman of Equities Magazine, which he ran with his late wife Jean Imelda Hoffman for 25 years. In 2007 together with his son Brian as President and Publisher, Bob started up and was editor of Flaherty Financial News. While his investment newsletters had an outstanding long-run performance as ranked by two outside services, Bob was proudest of serving as past president of the New York Financial Writer's Association in l978-l979, where he was a co-founder of its student scholarship program and also of its annual award for long-term contribution to financial journalism. Bob is survived by his five children, Joseph, Anne Bermudez, Brian, Doreen and Edward, and his four grandchildren, Catherine, Christopher and Michael Bermudez and Jennifer Flaherty. He is also survived by his sister Joan Berry of Naples, Florida. Arrangements by McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcmahonfuneralhome.com Published on NYTimes.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019

