OSNOS--Robert J.B., MD, at age 88, peacefully at home of natural causes, April 8, 2020. On his own terms. In 1939, age eight, "Robert, Bob, Boppa" and his parents escaped certain death in Warsaw. Their exodus ended in New York in 1944 with only their wits and determination. Robert earned BA, MS, MD from Columbia. He practiced psychiatry for five decades, in public service and private practice, specializing in addiction, gerontology and the underserved. He was a balletomane and a connoisseur of music, film, theater and a good joke. Survivors are Naomi, his wife of 61 years, his brother Peter and family, daughters Gwyn and Jean, son-in-law William J. Volonte, and grandsons Eli Osnos White and David Osnos Volonte, and patients and admirers the world over. Memorial service to be announced.



