1933 - 2020
Robert Jerome Mehlman, 87, Plainview, NY, passed away July 15th, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Robert was born in the Bronx, April 13,1933 to Beatrice and Louis Mehlman. Bob lost his older brother Alvin, who passed away at only 18 years of age.He served in the army during the Korean War, and then graduated college from NYU. He was married at age 28 to his first love, Marcia Greifer Mehlman (who predeceased him in 1998).
Bob, a successful commercial real estate broker in Manhattan, worked until just a few years ago, when he decided he wanted to spend many of his months traveling the world with his devoted and loving partner of 20 years, Leah Chodes. Together they blended their lives and families bringing much joy and happiness to themselves and all those around them. His greatest joy was when he took the entire family (30 people) away to celebrate his 80th birthday. It made him so happy that he repeated a similar trip 2 years later so that he and Leah could enjoy vacationing with their big beautiful blended family.
In addition to being so generous and giving, Bob was a bright light to all who were blessed to know him. His sense of humor, his smile, and easy-going nature made him the life of every party or social happening.
Bob is survived and will be terribly missed by his love and life partner of 20 years, Leah Chodes, his sons and their wives, Andrew (Cindy) and Brett (Sharon), Leah's sons and their wives, David (Marni), Mitchell (Cindy) and Scott (Beth). He will also be missed by his grandchildren Jeffrey and Traci Mehlman, Gabrielle Mehlman, Danielle, Lauren, and Eric Mehlman, Jordan and Matthew Chodes, Hayden and Miles Chodes, Max and Andrew Chodes, Michael and Pamela Greenstein, Corey, Justin and Madison Gluck, and his great grandson Eli Mehlman. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law and wife Jerry and Lenore Greifer, as well as many cousins and dear lifelong friends.
Funeral will be held on Friday, July 17th, at a small family graveside service (due to Covid), in Staten Island, NY.
Expressions of sympathy in Bob's name can be offered as a donation to The American Cancer Society
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
.