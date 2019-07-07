JORDAN--Robert. Concert pianist and professor Robert Jordan died May 25, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. Born May 2, 1940 in Chattanooga, TN, Jordan was a graduate of both Eastman and Juilliard and a Fulbright scholar. His performing career spanned four decades on five continents, and he taught at Morgan State University, the University of Delaware, and SUNY Fredonia. A memorial will be held Saturday, August 17, from 2pm-4pm at Second Presbyterian Church, 4200 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD. In his memory, please donate to the Mamie and Ira Jordan Minority Scholarship fund at SUNY Fredonia.
Published in The New York Times on July 7, 2019