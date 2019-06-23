KANTER--Robert H., beloved husband of Roma Kanter (nee Korman); cherished father of Janice Apple (Dr. Jerry) and Irma Nimetz (Warren); grandfather of Dr. Alexander, Dr. Andrew (Dr. Lauren) and Emily Apple, Teddy and Abby Nimetz; great-grandfather of Addison Apple; brother of Dr. Donald (Fanchon) and Edward (deceased) Kanter. Graduate of Newark Academy and Yale University. Member of the Yale Guild of Carillonneurs, the Yale Club and lifetime member of Mory's. Owner of Lexington Chevrolet. Past president of the Jewish Family Service of Clifton-Passaic and many other philanthropic organizations. Bob was known for his wit, sense of humor, boundless knowledge and welcoming smile. He shared his life with Roma and their family whose accomplishments he treasured. His legacy is his family whom he loved beyond measure.
Published in The New York Times on June 23, 2019