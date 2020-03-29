KEANE--Robert. June 21, 1932 - March 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Roche), and was predeceased by two sisters, Ann Marie Wagner and Sr. Ellen Marie Keane, RSHM, and one brother, Gerard Keane. He was the father of eight: Ellen Keane Cope (Seamus), Maura Heyn (Christopher), Susan Kern (Jon), Marguerite Keane (Patrick Ott DeVries), Robert Keane, Jr. (Claire), James Keane, Kate Keane Brown (Geoff), and Michael Keane (Lauren) and grandfather of 21. Born in New York City and a graduate of St. Joseph Seminary College, he worked for many years as a comedy writer in Los Angeles for Dean Martin, Bob Hope, and Johnny Carson. A Memorial Mass and reception will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2020