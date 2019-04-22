KORNREICH--Robert M., Wolf Popper LLP mourns the sudden passing of their beloved partner, Robert M. Kornreich, a tenacious lawyer, a preeminent securities-litigation expert, and a devoted mentor to his many colleagues. Bob could turn any misfortune into fortune, a quality which made him a respected member of the firm's executive committee and field. He will be sorely missed.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT KORNREICH.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2019