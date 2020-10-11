1/
ROBERT KRIEGER
KRIEGER--Robert S., 72, died after a courageous struggle with a long illness. He retired from a successful career in commercial real estate. He was an avid golfer, an athlete with a love of the outdoors and a good meal. He is survived by his wife Randi, his sister Karen and brother-in-law George Myers of Florida, his brother-in-law Steven and his wife Wendy Phillips of Connecticut. He was a special cousin, uncle and friend beloved by all who knew him.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
