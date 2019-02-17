LAPIDUS--Robert Bert, of Clark, NJ, husband of Nathalee (Simon), Father of Marc (Jen Schenkel), Steve (Jennifer) and James Lapidus, also survived by seven grandchildren. Funeral services at Menorah Chapels at Millburn, 2950 Vaux Hall Road, Union, NJ on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 11:15am. Interment at New Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lyndhurst, NJ. Donations may be made to Jewish Federation or charity of you choice.
Menorah Chapels at Millburn
2950 Vauxhall Rd.
Vauxhall, NJ 07088
(908) 964-1500
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019