ROBERT LASKY
LASKY--Robert, renowned entertainment attorney who co-founded Agency of the Performing Arts has died. A graduate of Harvard (Phi Betta Kappa, Magna Cum Laude), Yale, and Oxford universities, he worked with such icons as Josephine Baker, Franco Cristaldi, Lina Wertmuller, Adriana Chiesa Di Palma and husband Carlo Di Palma, and high wire artist Philippe Petite who wrote "A brilliant lawyer, Bob inspires all with his smile, wit and joie de vivre." Di Palma said of Lasky: "He was elegant from the inside out. He always had a solution and offered a straightforward answer." He is survived by his wife Astrid, and their two children, Alexander and Clarissa.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
