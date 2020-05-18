1925 - 2020

Robert L. (Bob) Garthwaite, Sr. died on April 18, 2020 at Putnam Ridge in Brewster, New York. Robert was born April 27, 1925, in Orange, New Jersey, the son of Lottie (Jacobs) Garthwaite and Albert Garthwaite, then stepson of Rose (Campbell) Garthwaite. He was predeceased in 2018 by his wife of 65 years, Barbara (Chappell) Garthwaite.



After serving in the Navy, Bob graduated from the Feagin School of Drama and studied at the American Theatre Wing in New York City, where he appeared in off-Broadway productions and with a USO musical troupe. A tour-guide job at the National Broadcasting Company led to a thirty-five year career in television production. At NBC, Bob was a Producer with the "Project Twenty" team, making thirty-three documentaries and the acclaimed "Wisdom" series. Later Bob produced educational television, including the "Better World" series with Charles Blair, and the children's series "Marlo and the Magic Movie Machine." Projects in which Bob was involved won all of the major television awards; Bob was personally honored with the Gabriel Award, the Western Heritage Award, the CINE Golden Eagle Award and several Freedoms Foundation awards.



After retiring from production, Bob returned to acting as a principal player for the Arizona Repertory Theatre, the Arizona Jewish Theater Company, and the Actors Theatre of Phoenix. He also appeared in featured and supporting roles in several television episodes, in TV and radio commercials and industrial films.



Bob served on the Fountain Hills, Arizona chamber of commerce and Civic Association, the Metro-Phoenix Film Board, and as President of the Ocean County New Jersey Historical Society. He was a member of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and the Screen Actors Guild.



Bob will be remembered for his professional accomplishments, but even more so for his devotion to his family, for singing beautifully and wearing red socks on every special day. Most especially he'll be remembered for his kindness and his smile, and his ability to bring laughter to almost any occasion.



Bob Garthwaite is survived by his children, Lynn G. Olsen of Brewster, NY; Lucinda Garthwaite (and her partner Shelley Vermilya), of Plainfield VT, Laurie Buttler of Annandale, NJ; Robert Garthwaite (and his wife Julie Garthwaite) of Shamong, NJ; Sandy Benson (and her partner, Bob McMillen) of Big Bear, CA; and Jonathan Garthwaite of Canaan , NH; grandchildren Jennifer Olsen and Ryan Olsen (and his wife Emily Long Olsen); Zora and Dashiell Vermilya; Kaitlin, Molly and Hailey Garthwaite; Chelsea Garthwaite Lobb (and her husband Travis Lobb), Nicholas, Elliott, and Christopher Benson (and his wife Angie Benson); Nicholas Talbert and Walker Rose Garthwaite; and great-grandchildren Sage and Crane Olsen; and Loren and Lincoln Benson. Robert was predeceased by his sons-in-law, Michael Benson and William Buttler; his brothers Albert, George and William Garthwaite, his step-sister Claire Bey, and his beloved sister-in-law Betty Jane Garthwaite.



Family and friends will gather to remember Bob at a later date. Until then, his family encourages acts of kindness in Bob's memory.

