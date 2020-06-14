ROBERT LEHRMAN

LEHRMAN--Robert Lawrence ("Larry"), 99, on May 17, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Widower of Marsha Lehrman (nee Treistman), son of Phil and Sophie Lehrman (nee Rubenstein), survived by son, Paul and daughter, Kate, both of Los Angeles, California, and two grandchildren, Rachel and Leah. Larry was a dedicated New Yorker, born in the Bronx, attending Stuyvesant High School and City College. A teacher and scientist by trade, Larry joined Boy Scouts Troop 168 as a teenager and began a lifelong passion for birdwatching in Bronx Park. He and his troop mates remained lifelong friends. Larry served in WW II, maintaining radar equipment on B-17 bombers in England. He then did graduate work at Columbia. Larry taught for 40 years at the Bronx High School of Science and Roslyn High School, where he was science department chair. An accomplished writer, he published The Long Road to Man and Race (Evolution and Mankind), the science section for ACT, an exam preparation book in its fifteenth edition, and his best-known work, Physics the Easy Way, a standard high school physics text still in print (re-titled E-Z Physics). Larry was skilled woodworker, a barbershop singer in the Big Apple Chorus, an avid reader, and a merciless bridge and Boggle player (holding himself to stringent rules such as "no words with fewer than five letters" and "plurals don't count as another word if you just add an 's'.") Larry brooked no nonsense; those who knew him learned to use logic, precise language and to value curiousity. Condolences may be sent to klehrman@lehrmanlawgrou p.com.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.