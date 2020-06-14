ROBERT LEHRMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEHRMAN--Robert Lawrence ("Larry"), 99, on May 17, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Widower of Marsha Lehrman (nee Treistman), son of Phil and Sophie Lehrman (nee Rubenstein), survived by son, Paul and daughter, Kate, both of Los Angeles, California, and two grandchildren, Rachel and Leah. Larry was a dedicated New Yorker, born in the Bronx, attending Stuyvesant High School and City College. A teacher and scientist by trade, Larry joined Boy Scouts Troop 168 as a teenager and began a lifelong passion for birdwatching in Bronx Park. He and his troop mates remained lifelong friends. Larry served in WW II, maintaining radar equipment on B-17 bombers in England. He then did graduate work at Columbia. Larry taught for 40 years at the Bronx High School of Science and Roslyn High School, where he was science department chair. An accomplished writer, he published The Long Road to Man and Race (Evolution and Mankind), the science section for ACT, an exam preparation book in its fifteenth edition, and his best-known work, Physics the Easy Way, a standard high school physics text still in print (re-titled E-Z Physics). Larry was skilled woodworker, a barbershop singer in the Big Apple Chorus, an avid reader, and a merciless bridge and Boggle player (holding himself to stringent rules such as "no words with fewer than five letters" and "plurals don't count as another word if you just add an 's'.") Larry brooked no nonsense; those who knew him learned to use logic, precise language and to value curiousity. Condolences may be sent to klehrman@lehrmanlawgrou p.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved