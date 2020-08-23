1/
ROBERT LEIF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEIF--Robert. 27 February 1938 - 3 August 2020. Robert Cary Leif was born in New York City, the only child of Leonard and Rae Leif. He is survived by his wife Suzy, two daughters and three grandchildren. Passionate about science, hard work, and creativity he published over 135 articles in biomedical engineering and holds nearly 20 patents. His pioneering work included isolating the homeopathic stem cell 5 BrDu and developing tags for automatic detection of cancer. No flowers. Donations to the University of Chicago.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved