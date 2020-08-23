ROBERT LEIF

LEIF--Robert. 27 February 1938 - 3 August 2020. Robert Cary Leif was born in New York City, the only child of Leonard and Rae Leif. He is survived by his wife Suzy, two daughters and three grandchildren. Passionate about science, hard work, and creativity he published over 135 articles in biomedical engineering and holds nearly 20 patents. His pioneering work included isolating the homeopathic stem cell 5 BrDu and developing tags for automatic detection of cancer. No flowers. Donations to the University of Chicago.





