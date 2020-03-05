Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT LESSER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LESSER--Robert Coleman, lived the life of a generalist-he was a WWII veteran; he was a University of Chicago grad; he was a one-time model, he was a physicist; he was a salesman; he was a writer, and most notably, he was a major champion and collector of Pulp Art. Taken by the pulps as a youngster growing up in Brooklyn, NY, Lesser found the sex and shock of these 10 cent magazines- the Pulp Art covers especially-to be pulse quickening to the point that he wrote the book on the subject: Pulp Art: Original Cover Paintings for the Great American Pulp Magazines. Lesser amassed perhaps the most comprehensive collection of Pulp Art covers in the world. Armed with an eye for the greatest works, Lesser sought out pieces by the greats of the era-Norman Saunders, H.L. Parkhurst, and Rafael de Soto to name a few, at a time when the works were considered worthless, even by the artists themselves. Lesser's prescience and dedication to the category ultimately caught on, and a number of institutions launched shows around The Robert Lesser Collection, including the Brooklyn Museum (2003), The Society of Illustrators (2012), and The Union Club (2019). The 200 painting collection will reside with the New Britain Museum of American Art. Lesser passed away on March 1, 2020 due to natural causes at the age of 96. Having never married, Lesser is survived by the loving family of his sister, and a number of dear and devoted friends. A memorial service in celebration of Lesser's life is being planned at The Society of Illustrators for March 2020.



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 5, 2020

