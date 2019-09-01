Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT LING. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Lotos Club Send Flowers Obituary

LING--Robert "Bob," of New York passed away on August 7, 2019 at age 77. Mr. Ling was a graduate of Princeton University ('64) and retired advertising executive for Sullivan Stauffer Coldwell and Bayless, Grey Advertising, and Hakohoda. Born in Shanghai, China in 1941 to J.T. and Lydia Ling, he came to the United States with his family in 1949, settling in Louisville, KY. He remained involved with Princeton for 55 years, including spearheading their Annual Giving campaign in New York City. Mr. Ling was passionate about horse racing, the fine arts, and traveling with his partner of 33 years, Matthew de Clercq. He is survived by Mr. de Clercq; a sister, Lucie Ling Campbell of Potomac, MD; a brother, David Ling of Raleigh, NC; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was buried at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. There will be a celebration of Mr. Ling's life in New York City on Sunday, September 22nd at 3pm at the Lotos Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to



LING--Robert "Bob," of New York passed away on August 7, 2019 at age 77. Mr. Ling was a graduate of Princeton University ('64) and retired advertising executive for Sullivan Stauffer Coldwell and Bayless, Grey Advertising, and Hakohoda. Born in Shanghai, China in 1941 to J.T. and Lydia Ling, he came to the United States with his family in 1949, settling in Louisville, KY. He remained involved with Princeton for 55 years, including spearheading their Annual Giving campaign in New York City. Mr. Ling was passionate about horse racing, the fine arts, and traveling with his partner of 33 years, Matthew de Clercq. He is survived by Mr. de Clercq; a sister, Lucie Ling Campbell of Potomac, MD; a brother, David Ling of Raleigh, NC; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was buried at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. There will be a celebration of Mr. Ling's life in New York City on Sunday, September 22nd at 3pm at the Lotos Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.prospecttheater.org Published in The New York Times on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close