LITTLETON--Robert W., J.D. Partners and staff of Littleton Park Joyce Ughetta Kelly LLP announce with deepest sorrow the passing of our founding partner and inspiring friend who died January 14 at the age of 64 at home in Brooklyn surrounded by loving family. Bob was noted for preserving decades long client relationships as he successfully pursued and defended their interests in adversarial proceedings in all 50 US states and throughout Europe. Bob was kind, blessed with an extraordinary sense of humor, courageous, and entrepreneurial. He was a devoted husband and father. He will be deeply missed. Heartfelt condolences to his wife, Alice Cheng, and their children.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 17, 2020