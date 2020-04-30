1928 - 2020
Robert Lloyd Doan of Washington, D.C., beloved husband of the late Nancy Biddle Doan, was peacefully called to his heavenly home on April 26, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with Covid-19.
Born on January 15, 1928 in Chicago, IL, son of the late Melba Pyle Doan and the late Richard Lloyd Doan, Bob graduated from University High in Chicago in 1943, received a B.S. in Physics from Indiana University in 1947, an M.S. in Physics from the University of Illinois in 1950 and a J.D from the University of Chicago Law School in 1959. A USAF veteran, Bob met his wife, Nancy, in 1956, while stationed at Wright Patterson Air force Base in Dayton, OH, marrying on July 28,1956, a union that lasted until Nancy's passing on October 7, 2009. Bob joined the legal department of Union Carbide in 1959, retiring as Assistant General Counsel in 1985. In 1986, he joined the New York City Housing Authority Law Department (NYCHA), serving as both Deputy General Counsel and Acting General Counsel until his second retirement in 2004. While at the NYCHA, Bob started an Honors Program for new law school graduates, which in 2008 was renamed "The Robert L. Doan Honors Program" in his honor.
Bob was a stalwart man of faith and held several positions in various Presbyterian churches over the years, including Deacon and Elder/Trustee at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale, NY, Elder and Trustee at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in Manhattan and Trustee at New York Avenue Presbyterian Church (NYAPC) in Washington, D.C. Bob served as a Commissioner to the 209th General Assembly of the PC (USA), as well as a Commissioner with both the Presbytery of New York City and the National Capital Presbytery. He assisted with a major elevator renovation and served as a copy editor for Capital Witness, a published history of the church.
Bob and Nancy raised three children: David L. Doan, of Nickelsville, VA, Kathryn M. Doan (Don Kelly) and Lisa A. Doan (Dave A. Orth) of Washington, DC and had seven grandchildren: Christopher M. Doan of Preston, CT, Brandon J. Doan of Taftville, CT, Caitlin M. Carnevali-Doan (Nick H. Bilbo) of Alexandria, VA, Rosa L. Carnevali-Doan of Prague, CZ, Suzanna E. Carnevali-Doan Washington, D.C., Nicholas A. Carnevali-Doan of Pittsburgh, PA and Elizabeth W. Kelly-Doan of Washington, DC. In addition, Bob is survived by his younger sister, Virginia L. Fanger of Houston, his niece Claire L. Fanger (Paul A. Coyne) of Houston, his nephew Daniel R. Fanger (Leslie) of Princeton, MA and his great nieces Rachel M. Coyne of Toronto and Julian V. Coyne of Chongqing, Sichuan.
Bob's family asks that either you choose your favorite charity to donate to in his honor or donate to Food and Friends in D.C. or Feeding America.
New York Avenue Presbyterian Church will hold a virtual memorial service on Saturday, May 9 at 11:00 am EST. If you are interested in participating please send an email to lisadoan4@gmail.com for the sign in information.
Published in New York Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.