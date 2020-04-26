MALIN--Robert. Robert Abernethy Malin (December 13, 1931 - April 15, 2020). Born Mount Vernon, NY to Patrick Murphy Malin and Caroline Biddle Malin. Attended St. Edwards School (Oxford, England), Swarthmore High School (Swarthmore, PA), Dartmouth College (the legendary Class of 1953) and Tuck School of Business (1954). After Tuck he attended Officer Candidate School and served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy, most notably aboard the destroyer USS Stoddard. Bob started his brilliant career at Biddle Purchasing Company, then rose through the investment banking ranks at Reynolds Securities Inc., Blyth & Company, and First Boston Corporation where he spent sixteen years and was a managing director. Later in his distinguished career he also worked as a senior advisor at Tiedemann Investment Group and SeaBridge Investment Advisors, as well as participating as a limited partner in funds managed by AEA Investors LP. He was a member of the advisory council of the Financial Accounting Standards Board and the accounting committee of the Securities Investment Association. He was known on Wall Street for his impeccable ethics, devotion to his clients and his stunning good looks. He had a passion for the sea, served as Commodore of The Moorings Yacht and Country Club (Vero Beach, FL) and was active in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was the consummate husband, father and grandfather (Pop-pop) and adored his family above all. Bob is survived by his loving wife of almost sixty years Gail Lassiter Malin, his children Alison Campbell Malin Zoellner (Scott Zoellner), Robert Lassiter Malin (Coleen Kuehn), and his grandchildren Edward ("Teddy") and James Zoellner, Olivia, Hanes and Annabel Malin, as well as his brother Randall Malin. A memorial service will be held in the summer. Donations in Bob's memory may be directed to the Dartmouth College Fund or Youth Sailing Foundation of Indian River County, Vero Beach, FL.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020