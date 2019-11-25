MARKS--Robert. November 25, 1919--September 27, 2010. Exemplary father, son, grandfather, uncle and friend. A fundamentally kind and honorable person. Loving husband to Paulina for 63 extraordinary years. Graduate of the University of Michigan and Harvard Law School. Served in WWII as a Lieutenant on a destroyer in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean, then transferred to the Pacific just before the Japanese surrendered. His last few months in the service, from August 15, 1945 to January 16, 1946, were on convoys bringing troops home from the Pacific to California. After his discharge in January 1946, he returned to law school the same month. He was a successful businessman. The Margon Corporation manufactured moving eyes for dolls that were sold all over the world. The Measurex Company made a full line of plastic scoops for the food, drug and chemical industries. Each company had two unions, one for unskilled workers and the other for skilled workers. He welcomed the unions, believing that they were essential both in recognizing the importance of the workers and resolving management/worker conflicts. He was a founding member of the New Jersey Civil Liberties Union and was President of the Board of Trustees of Newark Beth Israel Hospital for 11 years.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 25, 2019