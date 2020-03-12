Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT MARSHALL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARSHALL--Robert Alan. Known to all who loved him by a variety of names including Bob, Robbie, Roberto, Pop Pop, and Grandpa, died March 9, 2020 at the age of 80, in his Centerport home, surrounded by his loving family, after a short but valiant fight with cancer. Born on New Year's Eve in 1939 in the Claremont section of the Bronx, NY to Harry and Irene Marshall (nee Watnik), who raised Robert and his sister Linda with their depression-era sensibility. He carried his signature Bronx accent from his childhood through the boardrooms of the biggest financial firms on Wall Street. Robert moved to Little Neck, Queens in his late teens where he met his first wife Louise. Robert and Louise would go on to have four children, Kimberly, Douglas, David and Rand. Robert did his undergraduate studies at CW Post and supported himself by driving an ice cream truck. This is when he first realized he had incredible business acumen. After one week of driving someone else's truck, Robert borrowed money from his grandfather, bought his own truck, paid for his entire undergraduate education, and paid back his debt to his grandfather. He took his ice cream earnings and headed to dental school at University of Pennsylvania. But dentistry was not his calling. Not knowing what to do with his life, a friend of his suggested he try his hand at finance. He started as a researcher at EF Hutton in the 1970s (which later became Morgan Stanley) and spent the next 52 years as one of firms all-time biggest producers. Robert spent 25 years with his longtime companion Valerie Fazzari. He helped raise her teenage daughters Melissa and Rachel and later became grandfather to their children. At 78, Robert met the love of his life, Eileen Brod. Their relationship was the stuff of romance novels. They met unexpectedly but fell in love instantly. They traveled, took in sunsets on the beach, they laughed and loved, and they had it all. And now his family was complete. Robert is survived by his sister Linda Gleit, daughter Kimberly, son-in-law Mark Bradburn, granddaughter Blythe; son Douglas, daughter-in-law Valerie, granddaughters Anabelle and Gemma; son David, daughter-in-law Kim, grandson Harrison, granddaughter Peyton; son Rand, grandson Bennett, granddaughter Harlan; honorary daughter Melissa, son-in-law Peter Spande, granddaughter Julia; honorary daughter Rachel, honorary son Norman Dodes, grandsons Jack and James. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Visiting Nurse Service and Hospice of Suffolk Foundation, 505 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768.



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 12, 2020

