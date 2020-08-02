ROBERT MEYERHOFF

MEYERHOFF--Robert H. Robert H. Meyerhoff of Greenwich, CT died peacefully at home on July 25, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in the Bronx, raised in Scarsdale, NY he later attended Colgate University where he joined the Sigma Nu Fraternity. While there he also served in the Army. In 1952 Robert began his 34 years in Wall Street working for the CJ Divine Firm, later taken over by Merrill Lynch, where he served as a Vice President. In 1980, he and his partners bought out the firm William E. Pollock, where he served as President until 1986 when they were purchased by Westpac to become Westpac Pollock. Robert remained an avid supporter of and generous donor to Colgate University, and a longtime supporter of the Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Robert will be forever remembered as a wonderful husband, and loving father and grandfather. He met his first wife Marcia Sanger of Old Greenwich, CT in 1951. They were happily married until her passing in 1984. In 1987 he married Sarah Sterrett, whom he leaves behind along with his son, Robert D. Meyerhoff of Greenwich, his daughter Robyn Ordon and son-in-law Dr. Andrew Ordon of Los Angeles, and his two grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Ordon, and Dr. Shannon Ordon. He additionally leaves behind his two step-daughters, Elizabeth Svatek, Christina O'Hara, and their families. Robert will be forever remembered for his generosity, unwavering morality, kindness, and sense of humor. The family is deeply grateful for the wonderful care given to Robert by Marie and Kerb Home Care's team. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Colgate University, with reference to the Robert H. and Sarah S. Meyerhoff Endowed Scholarship Fund, Gift Records - Colgate University, PO Box 313, Canajoharie, NY 13317-0313. Also the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.





