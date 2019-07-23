MORGENTHAU--Robert M. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz mourns the passing of our colleague, Robert M. Morgenthau. We were honored when Bob decided to join our firm in 2010 as Of Counsel following five decades of public service, first as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and then as the long-time District of Attorney for New York County. Bob transported his famously eclectic office with walls covered by pictures of a life serving our Country in World War II and our City as its top prosecutor. He was also joined by his long-time assistant Ida Van Lindt. Although in his 90s, Bob tirelessly took up causes for which he had a deep passion: immigration reform, animated by the experience of his grandfather who came to New York as a young immigrant just after the Civil War, health care for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, a need he understood based on the difficulties he witnessed among many of his fellow World War II veterans, and gun control, an issue he knew first hand as Manhattan DA. His commitment to justice was unwavering as he assisted in the representation of a man wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to death row in Alabama. Throughout his time at our firm, Bob reminded all of us of the important role lawyers serve in supporting our civic institutions and promoting justice. He will be deeply missed. We give our utmost condolences to his devoted wife Lucinda Franks and the entire Morgenthau family.
Published in The New York Times on July 23, 2019