MORGENTHAU-- Hon. Robert M., On July 21, 2019 in his 100th year. Beloved husband of Lucinda Franks. Devoted father of Jenny Morgenthau, Anne M. Grand, Elinor Morgenthau, Robert P. Morgenthau, Barbara E. Morgenthau, Joshua F. Morgenthau, Amy E. Morgenthau. Loving grandfather of Hilary, Noah, Harry, Martha, Mimoh and Taemoh. Adored great-grandfather of Sam, Daisy and Rally. Friends may call Wednesday evening, 5-7pm at Frank E. Campbell-The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave. at 81st St. Services Thursday, July 25th at 11am at Temple Emanu-El, Fifth Avenue at 65th St.
Published in The New York Times on July 23, 2019