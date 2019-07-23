MORGENTHAU--Robert M. The Trustees and staff of the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust deeply mourn the passing of our dear friend, mentor, and leader, Robert M. Morgenthau, who was our founding Chairman and the namesake of the Museum's Robert M. Morgenthau Wing. A legendary Manhattan District Attorney, Mr. Morgenthau provided the leadership and vision that established the Museum - now the third-largest Holocaust museum in the world - and launched many of its signature initiatives over the last twenty years. Mr. Morgenthau's humanity and guidance have left an enduring legacy for generations to come, ensuring that people of all backgrounds can "confront and understand a painful history that can teach us, warn us, and also give us hope for the future." Mr. Morgenthau was part of the Museum's history from the very beginning, when he co-chaired the New York City Holocaust Memorial Commission that recommended to Mayor Ed Koch that New York City should have a "living memorial" animated by certain core values: education, civic responsibility, and human decency. He was appointed Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Museum of Jewish Heritage in 1982. The Museum, located by New York Harbor with inspiring views of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, opened in 1997. The Robert M. Morgenthau Wing, which significantly expanded the Museum's exhibition and educational spaces, opened in 2003. Mr. Morgenthau said at the dedication of this new building: "We built because it is our duty to lead by example, for all those who would remember the victims of injustice, and who would teach about the sanctity of every human life." We are deeply grateful for Mr. Morgenthau's lifelong dedication to the mission of our Museum. His legacy will continue to inspire our work for years to come. Our deepest condolences go out to his entire family and to all who mourn him. Bruce C. Ratner, Chairman Jack Kliger, President



